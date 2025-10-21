Soaring prices has amateurs looking to strike gold. Literally.

Gold has been on something of a run over the last few months, reaching record highs last week. And while the commodity took a bit of a dip today, it’s still priced at over $4,100 a troy ounce.

And with soaring prices, some amateurs are trying to get in on the action by digging, panning, and even mining for gold.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Te-Ping Chen at the Wall Street Journal about her recent piece, “I’m Out of the Office. I’m Digging for Gold.”

