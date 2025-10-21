Marketplace®

Oct 21, 2025

Soaring prices has amateurs looking to strike gold. Literally.

In this modern-day gold rush, some amateur prospectors are going out in hopes of striking the motherload. Others are turning to social media to become gold digging influencers.

Economyby Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
As the price of gold soars, more people are picking up gold digging as a hobby.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Gold has been on something of a run over the last few months, reaching record highs last week. And while the commodity took a bit of a dip today, it’s still priced at over $4,100 a troy ounce.

And with soaring prices, some amateurs are trying to get in on the action by digging, panning, and even mining for gold.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Te-Ping Chen at the Wall Street Journal about her recent piece, “I’m Out of the Office. I’m Digging for Gold.

Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.

