Oct 2, 2025

It's a great year for industrial outdoor storage

As spending on AI data centers booms, so does spending for industrial outdoor storage, where companies store tools, trailers, and other equipment.

Economyby Kai Ryssdal, Iru Ekpunobi and Andie Corban
"When you’re building a data center you need every square inch for that lot to put servers. That means you need additional space to store all the other materials and workers,” said Patrick Sisson.
David Goddard/Getty Images

This year alone, industry leaders estimate that spending on AI data centers will top $600 billion. All of that spending is propping up demand for industrial outdoor storage, or IOS, large lots that are sizable enough to store the tools, trailers and worker vehicles required for the construction of data centers.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Patrick Sisson about his New York Times reporting on the industrial outdoor storage boom.

