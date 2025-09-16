Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Sep 16, 2025

President Trump says public companies should no longer report quarterly results

American investors have come to expect and rely on frequent disclosures from public companies, but some critics say it hinders long-term thinking and innovation.

Companiesby Savannah Peters
Download
Results calls give investors and the public a quarterly window into things like wholesale prices, what businesses are investing in, and how consumers are feeling and spending.
Results calls give investors and the public a quarterly window into things like wholesale prices, what businesses are investing in, and how consumers are feeling and spending.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump said companies should only need to report results twice a year. And he’s not the first to suggest scrapping the quarterly report. Its list of critics also includes influential investor Warren Buffet and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

American investors have come to expect and rely on frequent disclosures from public companies, above and beyond what’s required by the Securities and Exchange Commission, said Caleb Silver with Investopedia. 

“We want to be able to open up the hood and look at performance across divisions,” said Silver. “We want to hear from management on the progress and new products. We want to hear about challenges.”

And Silver said results calls give investors and the public a quarterly window into things like wholesale prices, what businesses are investing in, and how consumers are feeling and spending

“Not just inside the company, inside the sectors that they’re working in and across the broader economy,” he said.

Silver said getting updates half as often could cloud that view. 

But it could also reduce pressure on companies to meet short-term investor expectations, according to Mohan Venkatachalam at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. 

“It may be good for the long run of the firm because maybe it will boost innovation, it will boost long term thinking,” he said.

Which could help companies and the economy grow. If the SEC scales back requirements, Venkatachalam said we’ll find out if that growth is worth the loss of transparency.

Related Topics

Collections:

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    an hour ago
    8:27
  • Million Bazillion
    6 hours ago
    28:10
  • Marketplace Tech
    6 hours ago
    7:29
  • Marketplace
    18 hours ago
    25:40
  • Make Me Smart
    4 days ago
    22:34
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    a month ago
    35:26