Fired federal workers face a challenging job market

The Supreme Court ruled this week that President Donald Trump can proceed with additional mass layoffs of federal workers. Lower courts had temporarily blocked some of the administration’s agency downsizing after unions and local governments sued to stop them.

All told, Reuters estimates more than 200,000 federal workers have been fired, resigned or taken early retirement since President Trump’s inauguration, though many will remain on the payroll until later this year.

As more federal workers join the ranks of the unemployed, they face a challenging job market. Unemployment claims from laid-off federal workers looking for new jobs are up nearly 60% year-over-year.

“This is unprecedented and something we’ve never seen from federal workers before,” said Cory Stahle, who has been tracking job searches by federal workers at jobsite Indeed. “Applications have spiked by more than 150%.”

“Honestly, it is insane in the membrane, it’s bonkers out there. It’s horrible applying for jobs, like a black hole of nothingness,” said Nadia Ford, 28, who lives in Washington, D.C.

She was working at HHS when she was laid off in February. She’s been looking for work in nonprofits, state and local government, and the private sector.

“The number of times I have been ghosted by organizations after making it to the final round is just souring me on the whole process,” she added.

Andrew Kreider worked at the Environmental Protection Agency for 28 years before taking an early retirement offer. He’s 50, lives in Philadelphia, and has a daughter heading to college. He’ll get paid until the end of the year.

“You know, I never anticipated the situation that I’m in, and that’s created some anxiety, with a hint of excitement at new opportunities,” he said.

Job openings for well-educated white-collar workers have been falling, but Kreider is confident he’ll land on his feet.

“I’ve got a strong work ethic and I am sort of just putting some trust in the universe that something will present itself,” he said.

Kreider is still holding out hope to remain in public service — at a nonprofit or in government.