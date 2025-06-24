Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Jun 24, 2025

Why these oil experts aren't panicking about the Strait of Hormuz

Despite fears about how oil shipments could be affected if Iran targets tanker traffic moving through the Strait of Hormuz, global supply remains strong.

World/Internationalby Elizabeth Trovall
Download
Above, tankers at the Khor Fakkan Container Terminal along the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.
Above, tankers at the Khor Fakkan Container Terminal along the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.
Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images

Escalating conflict in Iran has pushed oil prices higher this summer and into high volatility as there are some fears over how oil coming through the Strait of Hormuz could be disrupted if Iran were to target the vital energy corridor. But cooler heads say after the dust settles, the premium on oil won’t last.

Long-time energy analyst Tom Kloza with Turner, Mason & Company has watched oil prices rise and fall during conflict before.

This round, he has a nickname for the Strait of Hormuz: “The Strait of Hyperbole, because people will invoke it as a reason why crude should go to $100. I think that without all of this nonsense in the Persian Gulf, we're looking at $50 more likely down the road.”

And Rabobank’s Joe DeLaura said that even if we see more escalation and price spikes in the short term, the oil will eventually flow and we’ll revert back to an oversupplied global oil market.

That’s partially because demand for gasoline is decreasing in China and flattening in the U.S.

“And there's quite a bit of production that basically is coming online in 2025, 2026,” in Guyana, Brazil and Kazakhstan, DeLaura said.

“On top of that, OPEC is bringing more supply into the market,” he said — adding that’s why prices are likely to crater if this conflict eases.

Related Topics

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    38 minutes ago
    7:01
  • Marketplace Tech
    2 hours ago
    7:37
  • Marketplace
    14 hours ago
    25:49
  • Make Me Smart
    16 hours ago
    24:16
  • Million Bazillion
    18 hours ago
    26:59
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    a month ago
    2:27
  • Financially Inclined
    2 months ago
    12:30
  • How We Survive
    2 months ago
    22:09
  • The Uncertain Hour
    4 months ago
    22:50
  • Corner Office from Marketplace
    5 years ago
    20:58