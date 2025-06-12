With federal funding slashed, should humanitarian orgs pivot to private industry tactics?

Among the many federal departments and projects that had funding slashed in the last few months by the Trump administration, USAID — the United States Agency for International Development — was hit particularly hard. The agency saw upwards of 90% of its contracts terminated.

Among the numerous organizations that depended on this money is Save the Children, a humanitarian organization that works across rural America and internationally to address the challenges of childhood poverty.

Janti Soeripto is president and CEO of Save the Children U.S. She joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to discuss how charity organizations think about funding streams and how the industry might take some lessons from the private sector about working together.

