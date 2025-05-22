Marketplace®

The restaurant reservation turf war

Restaurants being used as pawns between OpenTable and Resy is showing how much capturing big spenders in these categories matter to credit card companies, said Priya Krishna at the New York Times.

Companiesby Kai Ryssdal, Andie Corban and Iru Ekpunobi
"I don't think a lot of people realize that most reservation companies are now controlled essentially by credit card companies," said Priya Krishna of the New York Times.
For the past few years, restaurant reservation websites and applications have been partnering with credit card companies to offer cardholders coveted reservations at popular restaurants.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke to Priya Krishna at the New York Times about her reporting on why reservation apps are trying to convert restaurants to their platforms and the financial incentives they’re offering restaurants if they switch.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full interview.

