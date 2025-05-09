Bill Gates plans to give away $200 billion by 2045

Dec. 31, 2045 is the new deadline that billionaire Bill Gates has given himself to donate virtually all of his money. This is a sped-up timeline: When Gates started his foundation, 25 years ago, he’d been planning for the money to last several decades after his death.

The Gates Foundation will be spending over $200 billion over the next 20 years. Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman said scaling up its giving will help it tackle major issues related to poverty and public health.

“We hope by that 2045 deadline, we will have eradicated some of the key diseases, like polio, so no one else is going to have to fund that in the future,” he said.

Bill Gates has been a vocal critic of the giant cuts to USAID. But Suzman said this accelerated giving timeline had been in the works prior to the cuts, and that it wouldn’t be able to replace those lost funds.

“Simple mathematics is, you know, neither we nor any combination of philanthropies can fill that gap,” he said.

Suzman also said that the Gates Foundation’s strength lies in things that the government and private sector either can’t or won’t do, like taking big risks on certain vaccine trials.

Still, the increased spending by the Gates Foundation could help plug some of the holes left by the missing government spending, acknowledged Gyude Moore, non-resident fellow at the Center for Global Development.

“We’ll simply see a decline in the amount of, say, the deaths that would have happened will be reduced,” he said.

Moore added that the Gates Foundation could provide a template to other charities that are trying to figure out what to do in what could be considered a time of crisis for international aid.