Why DHL is suspending deliveries to individual consumers based in the U.S.

The logistics company DHL, which is based in Germany, said that it’s temporarily suspending deliveries from businesses abroad to consumers in the U.S. for shipments valued at more than $800 starting this week. Shipments to businesses here won’t be affected.

DHL blamed the suspension on expanded customs requirements in the U.S. that it says went into effect earlier this month, which has them working “around the clock.”

The expanded customs requirements DHL says it’s dealing with mean a lot more paperwork and documentation, according to Bloomberg analyst Lee Klaskow. And that, he said, slows things down.

He compares it to more people having to go through the slow lane at airport security.

”You got to take your shoes off. You got to take your liquids out,” he said. “That's kind of what's happening now — there's just more scrutiny.”

Klaskow added that that extra scrutiny has come along with the new tariffs, and it’s overwhelmed DHL. That’s why it’s imposing the temporary suspension.

It’s possible some shipments will be delayed, Klaskow said — though he doesn’t expect anything major. And he said this is an example of how complicated it is to work in global shipping right now.

“Because this is showing you how much supply chains are having to change,” he said. “And it's sometimes not very easy to react on a dime.”

It’s possible we’ll see other logistics companies make similar moves, per Jason Miller, a professor of supply chain management at Michigan State.

”The more uncertainty there is, the more value there is in hitting the pause button, and so it seems very likely there'll be a lot of pause buttons being hit,” he said.

Miller noted that the U.S. spent decades simplifying global trade. But now, it’s getting more complicated.