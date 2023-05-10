Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Why the U.S. has failed to end poverty
May 9, 2023
Episode 920

Why the U.S. has failed to end poverty

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the U.S. has one of the highest child poverty rates in the developed world. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
And how we're all connected to the problem.

Child poverty levels fell dramatically — nearly in half — in 2021 with the help of pandemic-era government programs and cash assistance. But with those programs gone, poverty in the United States looks pretty much the same as it has for the past 50 years, despite an overall increase in how much we’re spending to fight it.

“So we have this paradox, where we are making deeper investments, we’re spending a bit more, but poverty is persisting, right? And why is that?” asked Princeton sociologist Matthew Desmond.

That’s the question Desmond set out to answer in his new book, “Poverty, by America.”

On the show today, Desmond breaks down how the United States became a country with more poverty than other advanced democracies, the problems with our welfare system and what really works to reduce poverty. Plus, the role regular Americans play in all of it.

In the News Fix: Following the tragic death of Jordan Neely in New York City, we reflect on the responsibility shared by society at large for allowing unjust systems to remain in place. And, a key player in the global wood pulp industry is considering switching to Chinese currency in its business transactions. We’ll get into what that could mean for the future of the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

Later, we’ll hear about an early depiction of a bathroom in the “Star Wars” universe. Plus, one couple shares their perspective on Kai’s “rants.” And, in honor of Mother’s Day, this week’s answer to the Make Me Smart question comes from the mom of one of our producers.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

What’s something you thought you knew but later found out you were wrong about? Send us your answer to the Make Me Smart question. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART, and your submission may be featured in a future episode.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:21 PM PDT
25:27
3:28 PM PDT
27:19
1:51 PM PDT
1:50
7:05 AM PDT
8:00
3:19 AM PDT
11:59
May 5, 2023
15:03
Apr 26, 2023
55:29
The markets are taking debt limit uncertainty in stride — for now
Raising the Debt Ceiling
The markets are taking debt limit uncertainty in stride — for now
Airlines are in a hiring frenzy as summer travel season nears
Airlines are in a hiring frenzy as summer travel season nears
How people are using AI for stock market picks
Marketplace Tech
How people are using AI for stock market picks
Remote mental health treatment boomed during the pandemic. It's still going strong.
Remote mental health treatment boomed during the pandemic. It's still going strong.