Why the U.S. has failed to end poverty

Child poverty levels fell dramatically — nearly in half — in 2021 with the help of pandemic-era government programs and cash assistance. But with those programs gone, poverty in the United States looks pretty much the same as it has for the past 50 years, despite an overall increase in how much we’re spending to fight it.

“So we have this paradox, where we are making deeper investments, we’re spending a bit more, but poverty is persisting, right? And why is that?” asked Princeton sociologist Matthew Desmond.

That’s the question Desmond set out to answer in his new book, “Poverty, by America.”

On the show today, Desmond breaks down how the United States became a country with more poverty than other advanced democracies, the problems with our welfare system and what really works to reduce poverty. Plus, the role regular Americans play in all of it.

In the News Fix: Following the tragic death of Jordan Neely in New York City, we reflect on the responsibility shared by society at large for allowing unjust systems to remain in place. And, a key player in the global wood pulp industry is considering switching to Chinese currency in its business transactions. We’ll get into what that could mean for the future of the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

