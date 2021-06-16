Voting has always been hard for some Americans, and it’s getting harder

The 2020 election is long over, but the fallout is still with us.

At least 14 states, including battlegrounds like Georgia, Arizona and Florida, have passed laws this year that restrict voting. Some make it harder to vote by mail, others impose new or stricter voter ID requirements. They also make it easier to remove voters from voting lists. And there’s money pouring in from all sides to enact and fight those laws.

But this is just the latest iteration of an argument that’s been happening, and racialized, as long as this country has existed.

“Efforts to restrict who can vote have sadly been with us for a long time,” said Daniel Weiner, deputy director of the nonpartisan Brennan Center. “This is a fight that has, in some sense, been with us since the founding era.”

On today’s show, Weiner talks us through the new dimensions the voting rights debate has taken on this year, the conventional wisdom that’s falling away and what the federal government can do to prevent discriminatory laws at the state level — as Attorney General Merrick Garland has vowed to do.

