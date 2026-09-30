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Sep 30, 2026

OpenAI is staying private (for now)

The company says it will delay its IPO. Where's its funding coming from in the meantime? Plus: agritourism, full employment, and too-spicy mustard.

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OpenAI is staying private (for now)
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OpenAI is staying private (for now)