OpenAI is staying private (for now)

The company says it will delay its IPO. Where's its funding coming from in the meantime? Plus: agritourism, full employment, and too-spicy mustard.
The U.S. gross domestic product grew 2.2% this spring, an upward revision of 0.7%.
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh mentioned at his last press conference that he believed the unemployment rate was running “basically consistent with full employment.” What does that mean?
OpenAI announced it's postponing its planned IPO until it can make “confident safety decisions,” according to CEO Sam Altman.
If you’ve got plans to go to a working farm to pick apples or wander through a corn maze, then you’re part of the $1.3 billion “agritourism” and “agritainment” industry.
When his Dijon mustard chicken recipe went awry, Jake Edmiston launched an investigation to find out what was making his mustard so spicy.
Tom Brickler has run Neon Shop Fishtail, a shop that makes custom neon signs, for four decades in Chicago amid an ever-changing lighting landscape.