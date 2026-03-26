Marketplace®
Every story is an economic story
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Mar 26, 2026

The Francis Scott Key Bridge, two years later

Two years ago, this Baltimore bridge collapsed. Now, it’s being rebuilt. Plus: global inflation, unemployment, the Fed vs. energy shocks, and how a humanitarian group is affected by war.

Download
The Francis Scott Key Bridge, two years later
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team