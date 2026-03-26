The Francis Scott Key Bridge, two years later

Two years ago, this Baltimore bridge collapsed. Now, it’s being rebuilt. Plus: global inflation, unemployment, the Fed vs. energy shocks, and how a humanitarian group is affected by war.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said the war is a test of the resilience of the global economy, with higher energy prices and uncertainty weighing on economic growth the longer it goes on.
The Fed usually looks through energy shocks. We break down why — and what could make this time different.
The more than 38,000 drivers who used to cross the Francis Scott Key Bridge every weekday have had to find alternate routes, which can cost time and money.
Continuing unemployment claims fell by 32,000 the week before last and have been trending down since late last year.
Supply chain disruptions and rising shipping costs are making difficult jobs even harder, said Save the Children U.S. CEO Janti Soeripto.