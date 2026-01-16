Skilled labor scarcity

To build more AI infrastructure, the U.S. will need more skilled workers. Plus: Coffee, coaching, and climate change.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Amara Omeokwe of Bloomberg and Greg Ip of the Wall Street Journal about how Fed Chair Jerome Powell and financial markets responded to the DOJ investigation into Powell this week.
BlackRock predicts a massive influx in infrastructure across the globe — if we can find enough skilled workers to do the building.
Experts say leaving a landmark treaty could damage U.S. competitiveness.
From espresso machines to grinders, Americans are putting more and more coffee appliances on their kitchen counters.
Joining a women’s circle led by a coach sparked Jill Johnson’s interest in getting certified herself. Now, she’s been an executive coach for eight years.