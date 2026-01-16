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Jan 16, 2026

Skilled labor scarcity

To build more AI infrastructure, the U.S. will need more skilled workers. Plus: Coffee, coaching, and climate change.

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Skilled labor scarcity
Brandon Dill/The Washington Post via Getty Images

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