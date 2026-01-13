It's not just you — food prices rose 2.4% last year

Plus: Lingering credit card debt, huge houses, budget airlines, and Kansas grain farmers.
Food prices in December were up 2.4% for the year — and if you go back five years, they’re up about 25%, according to the latest Consumer Price Index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
According to a new study by Bankrate, 61% of people with credit card debt have been holding it for at least a year — up from 53% in late 2024.
“We wake up every morning about 5 o'clock and start worrying,” said Vance Ehmke. He runs Ehmke Seed with his wife, Louise Ehmke, in Healy, Kansas.
The two airlines share a rare characteristic for ultra-low-cost carriers: They’re profitable.
Smaller homes designed around spaces for gathering and forging social connections mean more for our well-being, says Mike Coren of The Washington Post.
The price of first-class stamps has risen 42% since 2020. Counterfeit stamps complicate that calculation.