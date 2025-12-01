Marketplace®

OPEC will hold production steady going into the new year. Plus: shipping logistics, a closed-border economy, and healthy packaged food alternatives.
The U.S. is up, OPEC is down.
With immigration at net-zero, the American economy is adding jobs at a much slower pace.
Zillow is no longer including flood, fire and other climate risk scores on home listings. Research shows that the data is a major factor in whether or not potential buyers will make an offer.
As the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear, logistics strategist Weston Labar explains how a wild year in tariff policy has impacted companies servicing U.S. ports.
PepsiCo is offering a new line of “naked” Doritos and Cheetos, free of artificial flavors and dyes.
After 15 years of finding and fixing old booths, Breanna Conley Saxon has opened a photo booth museum in Manhattan.