Too little, too late?

China finally buys some U.S. soybeans. Also: September jobs, meridian farmers, and political gambling.
The government shutdown pushed the report’s release date back by more than six weeks.
The tech giants are raising auctions billions in bonds. What does that mean for the economy?
Trump says China committed to buying 12 million metric tons of soybeans in 2025. But that’s less than half of what they bought in 2024.
Betting and predictive markets have taken over sports media, and politics could be next.