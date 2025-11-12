Are we spending more because we can, or because we have to?

It’s a bit of both. Plus: auto loan delinquencies, European countries’ economies, and the business of disconnecting.
Many consumers will have to pare down or spend more on gifts this year, just to match what they gave last year.
The holidays are usually a slow season for homebuying. But this year, more people are trying to take advantage of the opportunity to get a good deal.
The southern European countries hit hardest by the sovereign debt crisis now drive economic growth on the continent.
Kai explains the P/E ratio of the S&P 500, which is higher that it's been since the early 2000s.
Last month, 6.65% of subprime borrowers were at least 60 days late on their car payments. That’s the highest delinquency rate since the 1990s, according to Fitch Ratings.
How Brick, Bloom, Blok and a bunch of other startups want to help you get off your phone.