Where we're at with tariffs and inflation

One regional Fed president says inflation is staying “well anchored.” Plus: credit card fees, AI in real estate, and corporate earnings
Start with the fact that most consumers don’t spent a whole lot on imported goods.
As part of the proposed settlement, the credit card companies will temporarily lower the swipe fees for merchants. But not everyone sees this as a satisfying end to a legal battle that stretched on for 20 years.
Snail mail stands out when consumers are overwhelmed by digital ads.
With more than 90% of S&P 500 companies reporting, it’s looking like an A.