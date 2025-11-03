How long until SNAP reaches kitchen tables?

It’s hard to say. Plus: Rare earths, a dream home, pumpkinscaping and global oil.
Manufacturing is up. Manufacturing is down. And there’s no government data to help settle the question.
42 million Americans rely on SNAP.
As China has begun to impose restrictions on rare earths, a one-year pause not withstanding, the U.S. is racing to build up its own supply chain.
After selling a home that she loved to move with her husband, Meg Tipton says she missed that house everyday. That is, until a familiar address showed up on Zillow.
The cartel is trying to undercut the U.S. and other nonmember exporters.
As Americans splash out more cash on Halloween with every passing year, some households are dropping $1,000 or more on custom porch decor.