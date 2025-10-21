Marketplace®

This data drought has fogged up economic crystal balls. Plus: Labor productivity, Lake Superior saunas and gold-buying influencers.
More productive workers are more profitable. So why not hire more of them?
Due to the government shutdown, some pieces of the calculation puzzle for corporate earnings and outlook reports are missing.
The Fed has been shrinking its pile of securities and Treasurys, but it still needs them to keep the economy’s plumbing in order.
COVID-19 changed the used car market as supply chain constraints and rising demand pushed prices higher. In 2025, those ripple effects are still being felt.
In this modern-day gold rush, some amateur prospectors are going out in hopes of striking the motherload. Others are turning to social media to become gold digging influencers.
When Riley Brown and Kassidy Curtis-Lugo moved to an island in Lake Superior, they built a sauna to stary warm through the winters. Now they rent and build custom saunas.