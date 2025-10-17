Regional banks are doing alright, actually

In this episode, we’ve also got auto loan delinquencies, foodie culture, goats, and a recap of the week’s economic news.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Ana Swanson at the New York Times and Greg Ip at the Wall Street Journal about the U.S.-China trade war, big investing bets on the AI industry, and how to understand the economy without government data.
Two regional banks filed lawsuits claiming they were the victim of loan fraud this week. Still, most regional banks are doing well — mainly thanks to commercial real estate lending.
Vehicle sticker prices are way up — and so are maintenance and insurance. Plus, Americans are buying bigger cars with more fancy stuff these days.
Describing oneself as a “foodie” may be out of style, but the tastes and behaviors of the foodie may have made their way into your culinary habits more than you might think
Aaron Steele and his family began raising goats in 2012 when his three sons needed summer chores. Now, those goats aren’t just another chore — in fact, they’re the world’s best employees.