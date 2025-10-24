Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Oct 24, 2025

Not everyone’s stretching the dollar the same way

Consumers are navigating economic uncertainty by changing how they spend — but how they’re doing it depends on how much they earn.

Download
Not everyone’s stretching the dollar the same way
krblokhin/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team

Not everyone’s stretching the dollar the same way