The "stuck economy," tariffs and Wall Street

The current labor market and a potential shutdown are red flags, yes. But consumer and business spending remain a bright spot. Plus: Agentic shopping, sensory-friendly haircuts, and lumber tariffs.
"Marketplace" host Kristin Schwab talks with Martha Gimbel, executive director of The Budget Lab at Yale, about the labor market and the possible pause of economic data because of the shutdown.
Though the stock market has held up, the yield on the 10-year T-note has been falling over the last couple days.
For Canadian lumber — which is most of the lumber in the U.S. — it’s on top of an existing 35% tariff.
Paid and free users of ChatGPT can hit the buy button for single Etsy or Shopify purchases without navigating out of the chat.
Both the housing market and the job market appear to be stalling, leaving some people stuck in the economy.
Henry “Tribes” Amoloja, always knew he wanted to become a barber. What he didn’t know was whose hair he’d be cutting.