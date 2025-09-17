Hey, big spender!

The highest earners in this economy account for nearly half of consumer spending. Plus, mortgage refinancing, Etsy tariffs, a nontraditional student, and a Fed rate cut.
Fed Chair Powell holds a press conference today to give the latest update on interest rates. "Marketplace" host Kimberly Adams gives us the context behind the decision.
The spending imbalance is at the highest levels it has been since Moody’s Analytics started collecting this data.
Chabeli Carrazana is a reporter for The 19th. She wrote about how tariffs spell big trouble for sellers on the popular online marketplace Etsy.
The hydropower sector retained access to federal tax credits in the GOP tax bill passed this summer. But the industry is confronting a once-in-a-generation problem too.
With mortgage rates below 6.5%, lots of recent buyers are deciding to refinance. But there hasn’t been a similar increase in prospective buyers entering the market.
Linda Frembes had great health care workers by her side on some really bad days. They inspired her to go back to school to become one.