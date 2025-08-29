Sticky inflation, Fed drama and the rise of 'cute' debt

Despite stubborn inflation and falling consumer confidence, consumer spending continues to climb. Plus, the rise of women-targeted “buy now, pay later” services.
"Marketplace" host Amy Scott speaks to Courtenay Brown at Axios and Jordyn Holman at The New York Times about new data on inflation, a court battle between the president and the Federal Reserve, and the rest of the week’s economic news.
For the first time in 15 years, data from the Atlanta Fed shows that people who switch jobs haven’t been getting any more of a pay bump than people who stick with the same company.
Up until February, Joya Patel was an employee of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Becoming a civil servant again would be no easy task right now.
Women are more likely than men to use buy now, pay later services, even though men carry more total debt.
AI researchers are getting recruited like professional athletes. But stacking a team with expensive stars doesn’t always work out.