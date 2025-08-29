Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Aug 29, 2025

Sticky inflation, Fed drama and the rise of 'cute' debt

Despite stubborn inflation and falling consumer confidence, consumer spending continues to climb. Plus, the rise of women-targeted “buy now, pay later” services.

Download
Sticky inflation, Fed drama and the rise of 'cute' debt
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team