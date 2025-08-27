Consumer confidence slipped in August, driven by worries about available jobs and future incomes. But a dip in confidence doesn't always mean people spend less.
The pessimism varies inversely with income, with the biggest earners feeling the least gloomy.
During the pandemic, mothers saw a dramatic increase in workforce participation levels. however, since the beginning of 2025, those levels have seen continuous declines eliminating their pandemic gains.
Some international carriers are suspending U.S. shipments altogether until it’s clear how the new system works.
Lego reported a 12% jump in revenue this year. One reason? Grownups, or "kidults," who buy them for themselves.
"Marketplace" host Amy Scott talks with LaTisha Grant, executive managing broker with TAS Realty Group, about her view of the housing market from Houston.
Zoe Bennett, a 2023 grad, describes how work and life are going in Rome, Georgia.
