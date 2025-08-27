Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Aug 27, 2025

The relationship between consumer mood and spending? It's complicated

Consumer confidence slipped in August, driven by worries about available jobs and future incomes. But a dip in confidence doesn't always mean people spend less.

Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

Jealousy

Slum Village, Abstract Orchestra

The Team

The relationship between consumer mood and spending? It's complicated