Marketplace®

The July CPI report shows inflation held steady at 2.7%. But depending on what you’re buying or where you live, it might feel different.
In San Diego, prices rose at 4% during the year ending in July. But in Dallas, inflation was less than 1%.
The latest 90-day pause on higher tariffs are causing more stress than relief for some business owners.
Experts say businesses are holding back on hiring because of tariffs and the impact of AI.
Household furnishings and supplies showed a 0.7% increase from June to July. Footwear is up 1.4%. Infant and toddler apparel is up 3.3%.
Aaron Polsky posted a video saying his company might not make it into next week, and “the right person saw it.”
Cheryl McKissack Daniel, CEO of McKissack & McKissack, the oldest Black-owned construction firm in the company, tells the story of her family business in her debut book.