Should we fret over rising household debt?

Banks aren’t ringing alarm bells yet. Plus: YouTube chefs, a cattle rancher and community benefits agreements.
Audi is reportedly contemplating spending billions on a new plant in Tennessee to avoid billions in tariff impact.
International students contribute billions to the U.S. gross domestic product.
In Tennessee, the chances of negotiating legally-binding “community benefits agreements” with major companies have been curbed by lawmakers.
Delinquency rates remain "elevated," according to the NY Fed, especially on student loans.
We check back in with Nate Bradford, a cattle rancher in Oklahoma, as beef prices reach all-time highs.
Kate Krader, food editor at Bloomberg, talks about how professional chefs are using YouTube to learn new skills and build their brands.