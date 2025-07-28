Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Jul 28, 2025

How are lenders and borrowers feeling?

They’re cautious, but haven’t slammed the brakes yet. Plus: credit cards, a home bakery, fiber optic cables and fuel efficiency.

Download
How are lenders and borrowers feeling?
SDI Productions/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team

How are lenders and borrowers feeling?