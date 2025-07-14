Marketplace®

Should companies eat the cost of import taxes, or pass it on to customers? Plus: bank earnings, inflation data, economic models and a trip across the pond.
The June consumer price index will be the latest glimpse into whether tariffs are having an effect on consumer prices.
Because they touch so many parts of this economy, banks’ quarterly reports can reveal a lot.
Businesses are having to figure out whether to absorb the cost of import taxes, pass them along, or a mixture of both approaches — all up and down supply chains.
Including racist restrictions in home deeds was a requirement to get federal housing loans, which were used to develop many American suburbs.
Under current debt projections, economists cannot even model out a functioning long-term economy.
Max Wallace is a former professional boxer who owns his own fitness studio, Health Defence C.I.C. He shares his business story as part of our next installment of the "Age of Work" series from the U.K.