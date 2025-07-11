Marketplace®

The Trump Administration today said it will restrict undocumented immigrants from accessing public programs, including Head Start. Kimberly explains how the move fits into the government’s broader effort to change who’s entitled to services in the United States. And, the Supreme Court gave Trump the green light to continue mass federal layoffs, for now. We’ll get into the emotional rollercoaster many of these workers have been on this year. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

