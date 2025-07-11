Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Make Me Smart

Episode 1424Jul 11, 2025

The changing rules of who's entitled to services in America

Plus, layoffs hit the State Department.

The changing rules of who's entitled to services in America
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump Administration today said it will restrict undocumented immigrants from accessing public programs, including Head Start. Kimberly explains how the move fits into the government’s broader effort to change who’s entitled to services in the United States. And, the Supreme Court gave Trump the green light to continue mass federal layoffs, for now. We’ll get into the emotional rollercoaster many of these workers have been on this year. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

