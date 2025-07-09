Marketplace®

The jobs report says we’ve got a strong labor market. Do we? Plus: Rents hold steady, celebs promote wireless providers and a candlemaker weathers the slow season.
New business formation surged early in the pandemic and has stayed high ever since.
President Trump has called for a 50% tariff on imported copper.
The same way celebrities don’t have to grow their own agave to start a tequila brand, says Kelcee Griffis at Bloomberg, they don’t need to be telecommunication experts to sell service.
"It is our slower season in general," said Colina Bruce, owner of Noir Lux Candle Bar in Seattle, Washington. "I would say our biggest source of revenue right now are our wholesale accounts and our corporate and bulk gifting options."
The main reason rents are steady or even declining slightly? Construction of new apartments is near a 50-year high.
We went looking for other labor market data to suss out how healthy the job market really is right now.