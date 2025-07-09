Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Marketplace

Jul 9, 2025

Let's get a grip on the labor market

The jobs report says we’ve got a strong labor market. Do we? Plus: Rents hold steady, celebs promote wireless providers and a candlemaker weathers the slow season.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

