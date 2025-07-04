We visit Wyoming to find out. Plus, manufacturing contraction, book donations to boost literacy, and travelling for work.
"Marketplace" host Kristin Schwab talks tariffs and more with Rachel Siegel at the Washington Post and Jordyn Holman at the New York Times.
“I want a house so badly,” said Ashley Ayala of Texas. “But for work, I travel three weeks out of the month... It is very hard for me to justify the largest purchase of my life when I am only home one week a month.”
Plus, there’s no guarantee the public would maintain access.
As a college counselor in Houston, Texas, Khadyajah Jenkins witnesses students’ lack of access to books first-hand.