Break glass in case of oil price shock

Plus: New estimates show the GOP reconciliation bill will cost way more than it brings in and AI might not be a boon to all workers.
Fed Chair Jay Powell announces the interest decision from the FOMC. Kai provides context on what the decision and what it means for the economy.
So far, the conflict between Israel and Iran hasn’t caused oil prices to spike too high, but economists are watching.
The volume of containers entering U.S. ports has stagnated over continued fears regarding Trumps foreign trade policy. “Marketplace” spoke to one drayage company about how it is trying to read the tea leaves ahead of the busy summer months.
The Congressional Budget Office estimated that if the House bill were to pass as written, the deficit would increase by almost $3 trillion.
Big jumps in living standards can follow productivity increases from new technology, but broadly shared prosperity is never a sure thing.
Despite her success, Caroline To, known professionally as Your Smith struggled to envision a secure financial future. After pursuing other business ventures, she found more freedom in her music.