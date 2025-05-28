Marketplace®

Why the firm continues to dominate the AI chipmaking sector. Plus, tourist dollars, a TV production legend and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Nvidia makes GPUs while other major chip manufacturers make CPUs, which power laptops and phones. But it's only a matter of time before the company attracts serious rivals.
Dick’s Sporting Goods is standing by its forecast for the year, despite everything happening with economic policy. It joins a small group of retailers that are worried, but not too worried.
A tourism trade group reports tourism was down 14% in March compared to last year.
“For as stressful as it was financially and physically and just emotionally, it was worth it,” said Kirsten Roehler of her solo homebuying experience in Bailey, Colorado.
Leslie Morgenstein, president of Alloy Entertainment, is responsible for more than 900 hours of TV, including the CW series “Gossip Girl” and the Netflix series “You.”