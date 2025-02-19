The number of deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic was so large that it ended up impacting the nation’s Social Security fund — which had a net increase of $205 billion. That’s according to a study out this week from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The early days of the COVID pandemic were scary — and for good reason, said Hanke Heun-Johnson, a research scientist at USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics.

“So we had a lot of excess deaths — there were 1.7 million excess deaths during the pandemic,” she said.

Heun-Johnson co-authored the study and said many of those deaths were in people older than 65 “and were drawing retirement benefits, or were going to withdraw retirement benefits, and they had already paid into the system.”

They paid in but stopped collecting when they died. All those uncollected funds added up. This isn’t the first time a public health crisis has left an economic mark on the social safety net, according to Gopi Shah Goda, director of the Retirement Security Project at the Brookings Institution.

“There is actually an old study about how smoking affects Social Security. Increased rates of smoking reduce the cost to the program, because there are premature deaths associated with smoking,” she said.

While the COVID study looked specifically at excess deaths, the pandemic impacted Social Security in other ways too. Many people with long COVID drop out of the workforce, for example, pointed out Goda.

“The labor force participation rate directly influences the payroll taxes that are going into Social Security, as well,” she said.

Overall, Goda said that the $205 billion boost to Social Security won’t change much in the long term; the government pays that amount in benefits every couple of months.