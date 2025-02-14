Sales of meat sticks — think Slim Jims or Chomps — were up significantly last year and became the fastest-growing category in snacks. In total, the Wall Street Journal reported that sales of dried meat sticks hit more than $3 billion last year.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with the Journal’s Jennifer Williams about her story on the popularity of meat sticks. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Kai Ryssdal: Three billion dollars worth of meat sticks in this country. Are you kidding me?

Jennifer Williams: People love their meat sticks. Some love the protein. Some like the convenience of that versus reaching into a bag for, say, jerky. And some just really think is healthier than, say, a bag of potato chips.

Ryssdal: Can you define meat stick for me please?

Williams: I can. And I think there’s some debate even in what I’ll say. I would say it’s any meat offering packaged as a stick. It’s all in the name. But people I spoke with would say some mass produced options shouldn’t be called a meat stick, they should be called a snack stick, because who knows whether it’s meat or not.

Ryssdal: Those who are familiar with meat sticks in the listening audience here will probably recognize Slim Jims. But my, oh, my has this industry grown well beyond a Slim Jim.

Williams: Yes. The $3.29 billion in sales through the end of last year, that’s up 10.4% and it’s the fastest growing category in snacks.

Ryssdal: My kids probably will chime in here at some point after this interview airs. They would always say, Dad, can I have a Slim Jim or whatever? And I’m like, nah, that’s just salt and garbage, and it’s bad for you. But there are, like, grass fed versions, and stuff with fewer preservatives. There’s a wide range of of approaches here, shall we say?

Williams: Yes, that’s true. I think brands are realizing the opportunity here. And there are, as you pointed out, sugar free options, and ones that claim to use only grass fed meat. And I think for those who are eating a meat stick with health in mind, they’re gravitating towards those. Some I don’t think care so much about what’s on the label, they just like the convenience. And then there are those, you know, meat stick purists, who would only buy from a butcher or make their own, which I think is a whole interesting community.

Ryssdal: I flipped through your biography on the Journal site, as I do when I talk to people, and you usually write about like, you know, financial news and audits and pensions and corporate finance. Did you just see all these meat sticks in your local Piggly Wiggly and say, there’s a story there?

Williams: No, I cover ConAgra brands, and usually read through their earnings. And shortly after their latest meat stick acquisition, they had some really fun commentary on the earnings call about sort of appealing to a more sophisticated meat stick eater. And so I thought there’s prime ground there for a funnier story.

Ryssdal: Okay, so you do this story. Did you try a bunch of meat sticks, and do you have a favorite?

Williams: I did. I tried several. I would say I’m brand agnostic, but I do love a spicy flavor, whatever the brand may be.