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Oct 28, 2026

Fed holds rates, but a future hike is pretty inevitable

We break down the central bank’s decision. Plus: cattle inspection, Costco toilet paper, college loans, and copper wire.

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Fed holds rates, but a future hike is pretty inevitable
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

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