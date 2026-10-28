Fed holds rates, but a future hike is pretty inevitable

We break down the central bank’s decision. Plus: cattle inspection, Costco toilet paper, college loans, and copper wire.
Some bankers are lending less as rates increase. Some of the businesses that do want loans are facing more scrutiny over their finances.
Before cattle can be shipped and sold out West, the rancher has to prove ownership. The practice dates back to 1800s cattle rustling, but nowadays is a step in the livestock regulatory process.
“I didn't fully understand what this was going to mean for my life,” said Annie Gilstrap, who took on debt to finish her undergraduate education.
Americans are buying higher quality products, but buying fewer rolls overall.
“It takes a really long time to get enough copper where you would be making money,” said WIRED’s Caroline Haskins.