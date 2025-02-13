This final note — on democracy and this economy

This final note on the way out today …

… about what’s happening in …

… and to …

… this economy right now …

… an economy that I’m obliged to remind you …

… affects everyone.

A lot of what happens in American capitalism is far from perfect.

We all know that.

But the same kind of capitalism that’s so problematic …

… is also what makes the United States …

… despite its flaws …

… the economic envy of the world.

And that doesn’t just happen out of nowhere.

There’s a baseline set of conditions that foster the investment …

… the trust …

… and the confidence that make the American economy what it is.

The institutions of this economy work, in no small part …

… because the institutions of this democracy work.

The rule of law.

Regulations and processes clearly set forth.

An expectation of fairness …

… and of recourse when wronged.

And all of them are under assault right now.

There are illegal takeovers of government systems.

There are illegal shutdowns of government agencies and departments.

There are forced mass resignations in critical agencies.

And there are private operatives assuming government power and authority.

I said two weeks ago that this program’s not going to chase everything that comes out of the White House.

And we’re not.

But the lasting, structural damage that’s deliberately being done to this economy and everyone in it … has to be pointed out.