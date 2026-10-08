Don't move a muscle!

Workers are afraid to leave their jobs are employers are afraid to make new ones. Plus: AI doomers, home heating, and the Fed balance sheet.
Economists say workers are too nervous to quit for better jobs, so employers have no openings to fill, and job seekers have nowhere to go.
Folks from AI startups, Big Tech, research nonprofits and activist groups gathered to hash out ideas for preventing the collapse of civilization over chips and cookies.
Over the past two decades, the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet has grown to $6.7 trillion in response to two major financial crises.
If you use gas and live near where it’s produced, your heating costs may go down. Heating your home with oil? Good luck.
People who see increased wealth through the stock market are putting less of their income aside. Others are dealing with higher prices and simply aren’t able to save as much.
Vijay and Kirti Desai retired together at the age of 55. One year into their retirement, they are busier than ever exploring their family history.