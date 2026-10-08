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Oct 8, 2026

Don't move a muscle!

Workers are afraid to leave their jobs are employers are afraid to make new ones. Plus: AI doomers, home heating, and the Fed balance sheet.

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Don't move a muscle!
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Don't move a muscle!