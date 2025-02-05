On the calm waters of Fontana Lake in western North Carolina, cabins don’t scatter the shoreline, they float in the middle of the lake.

“You see these floating cabins. And when I first saw them, I didn’t figure that that was accessible for a working-class person,” said Sarah Jones.

Turns out, Sarah was wrong — it was more than affordable.

When Sarah Jones and her partner, Brandon Jones, first began living together, most of their income went toward bills. They weren’t saving money. Until they found someone to sell them one of those floating cabins.

The Jones’ first floating house, before and after renovation. (Courtesy Sarah Jones)

The median home price in nearby Bryson City is roughly $400,000, according to Redfin. The price tag for the Jones’ floating cabin? Just $22,000.

“It wasn’t livable,” said Sarah Jones. “So, we spent some money on the renovation, but even so, we came out better than you would buying even a single-wide trailer on land.”

Expenses finally became manageable. Instead of writing a monthly rent check, they pay a yearly fee to the marina.

“The mooring fees on Fontana Lake, they range from $450 a year upwards to $5,000,” Brandon Jones said. “So, you could take one month’s worth of rent or mortgage payment in a house with your bills and have a whole solid year on the water.”

But the Joneses know life on the water isn’t for everyone. It’s an inherently off-the-grid lifestyle, away from the hustle and bustle of city life. And on the water, the modern conveniences many people cherish float away.

Brandon Jones, left, and Sarah Jones, right. (Courtesy Sarah Jones)

“You don’t just say, ‘I’m gonna run down to Starbucks,’ or ‘I might go down and get a burger’, or ‘I’m gonna stop by the gas station.’ There is none of that,” Brandon said.

However, living on the water made life more enjoyable. Being on the water was their third space. From sunsets on the lake to swimming from their front porch, the water was the greatest amenity they could have paid for.

“So, it can be inconvenient in some ways,” said Sarah. “But on the other hand, in our free time, we can hop in a kayak right off the front porch or a paddle board. We can hop on the boat right off the front porch. We can just jump in the water off the front porch.”

Tell us your real estate or housing story using the form below, and you may be featured on a future edition of “Adventures in Housing.”