Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Take two minutes to invest in the future of public media by starting a recurring gift to Marketplace. 🎁 🔁 Donate Today!
Adventures in Housing

This couple took living on the water to a whole new level

Nicholas Guiang Feb 5, 2025
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Since buying their first floating cabin in 2021, Brandon and Sarah Jones have bought, renovated and sold two more floating cabins. Courtesy Sarah Jones
Adventures in Housing

This couple took living on the water to a whole new level

Nicholas Guiang Feb 5, 2025
Heard on:
Since buying their first floating cabin in 2021, Brandon and Sarah Jones have bought, renovated and sold two more floating cabins. Courtesy Sarah Jones
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

On the calm waters of Fontana Lake in western North Carolina, cabins don’t scatter the shoreline, they float in the middle of the lake.

“You see these floating cabins. And when I first saw them, I didn’t figure that that was accessible for a working-class person,” said Sarah Jones.

Turns out, Sarah was wrong — it was more than affordable.

When Sarah Jones and her partner, Brandon Jones, first began living together, most of their income went toward bills. They weren’t saving money. Until they found someone to sell them one of those floating cabins.

A before image on top shows a white and blue one-story home with a deck on either side, floating on a lake. The second image on the bottom is the same house, but updated and improved. The decks are level, the columns supporting an overhang are larger, there is patio furniture on the decks, and two people sit in suspended hammock chairs.
The Jones’ first floating house, before and after renovation. (Courtesy Sarah Jones)

The median home price in nearby Bryson City is roughly $400,000, according to Redfin. The price tag for the Jones’ floating cabin? Just $22,000.

“It wasn’t livable,” said Sarah Jones. “So, we spent some money on the renovation, but even so, we came out better than you would buying even a single-wide trailer on land.”

Expenses finally became manageable. Instead of writing a monthly rent check, they pay a yearly fee to the marina.

“The mooring fees on Fontana Lake, they range from $450 a year upwards to $5,000,” Brandon Jones said. “So, you could take one month’s worth of rent or mortgage payment in a house with your bills and have a whole solid year on the water.”

But the Joneses know life on the water isn’t for everyone. It’s an inherently off-the-grid lifestyle, away from the hustle and bustle of city life. And on the water, the modern conveniences many people cherish float away.

A blonde woman with her hair in a braid sits in the lap of a man with a baseball cap while in a boat.
Brandon Jones, left, and Sarah Jones, right. (Courtesy Sarah Jones)

“You don’t just say, ‘I’m gonna run down to Starbucks,’ or ‘I might go down and get a burger’, or ‘I’m gonna stop by the gas station.’ There is none of that,” Brandon said.

However, living on the water made life more enjoyable. Being on the water was their third space. From sunsets on the lake to swimming from their front porch, the water was the greatest amenity they could have paid for.

“So, it can be inconvenient in some ways,” said Sarah. “But on the other hand, in our free time, we can hop in a kayak right off the front porch or a paddle board. We can hop on the boat right off the front porch. We can just jump in the water off the front porch.”

Tell us your real estate or housing story using the form below, and you may be featured on a future edition of “Adventures in Housing.”

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Adventures in Housing
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:41 PM PST
29:45
7:30 AM PST
9:54
3:04 AM PST
9:20
Feb 4, 2025
27:47
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Musk-led DOGE has access to the U.S. Treasury's payment system. What will they do with it?
Musk-led DOGE has access to the U.S. Treasury's payment system. What will they do with it?
How Congress — and not the president — controls how taxpayer money is spent
National Debt
How Congress — and not the president — controls how taxpayer money is spent
"We've got to be more careful and prudent of how fast rates could come down,” says Chicago Fed chief
"We've got to be more careful and prudent of how fast rates could come down,” says Chicago Fed chief
Marketplace's David Brancaccio on community, loss and rebuilding in Altadena
Los Angeles Wildfires
Marketplace's David Brancaccio on community, loss and rebuilding in Altadena