Share with Marketplace: What kind of consumer are you?

Kristin Schwab Feb 3, 2025
Heard on:
Here at Marketplace, we talk all the time about how consumers like you drive the economy. Consumer spending makes up 70% of gross domestic product here in the U.S.

But lately, consumer behavior has been befuddling experts. With inflation, high borrowing rates and recession fears, Americans feel grumpy about the economy. Yet, they keep spending at historic levels.

What gives? Reporter Kristin Schwab is looking to find out by interviewing a diverse group of consumers for a new series. We’ll tell macro stories through personal ones — including, potentially, yours! If you’d be willing to be interviewed, please share some details with us below. (And hey, we know we’re asking some sensitive questions. Just a heads up that we promise not to publish or share anything you write without explicit permission.)

We’re looking for all kinds of people with different income levels and life experience. To participate, you should be willing to share some details about your financial life, and also be available for regular check-ins and interviews over time. Thank you!

 

