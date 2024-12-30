Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Time is running out to make a tax-deductible investment in Marketplace... 😱⌚📈 Give Now!

What’s in store for the markets in 2025?

Kristin Schwab Dec 30, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Stocks have made gains despite high interest rates this past year. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

What’s in store for the markets in 2025?

Kristin Schwab Dec 30, 2024
Heard on:
Stocks have made gains despite high interest rates this past year. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

One big winner of 2024 was the stock market. The Dow Jones is up nearly 15% this year, and the broader S&P 500 is up more than 25% this year. But can markets sustain this momentum in 2025?

It’s hard to overstate just how well the market did in 2024.

“Just to have back-to-back gains of over 20%, you’d have to go back probably to the ‘90s, and before that into the ‘50s, before you saw something like that happen,” said Drew Pettit, director of U.S. equities strategy at Citigroup. 

Though the market has been “phenomenal,” Pettit said his job hasn’t been easy. Many pieces of the economy are still settling from the pandemic. 

“Economic data just doesn’t read the same way after you have that type of event,” he said.

Pettit added that markets have outpaced already healthy consumer spending and manufacturing, which are typically indicators of performance. And stocks have made gains despite high interest rates.

The real booster in 2024 has been productivity, he said. Unemployment is low. Wages have grown. And there’s the whole AI thing. It’s a reason why Sonu Varghese, global macro strategist at Carson Group, is betting on a bull market in 2025. 

“We think that’s going to be an icing on the cake, a cherry or however you think about it,” he said.

Especially as AI becomes not just a tool developed by the tech industry, Varghese said, but a (potentially disruptive) tool most industries use. 

But Paolo Pasquariello, a finance professor at the University of Michigan, has a more cautious read: “Clouds are definitely on the horizon for 2025,” he said.

He’s skeptical that the promises of AI will materialize quickly. And he’s worried that too much of the market’s performance is tied up in it — in a handful of stocks like Nvidia and Google. 

“And if something goes wrong with these big players, the entire market is going to suffer,” Pasquariello said.

Plus, there’s uncertainty about what policies the Trump administration will put in place and uncertainty about what the Fed might do with interest rates

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:57 AM PST
8:39
3:06 AM PST
6:25
Dec 27, 2024
28:59
Dec 24, 2024
25:37
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
It's officially retail returns season
It's officially retail returns season
Netflix bets big on Christmas NFL streaming
Netflix bets big on Christmas NFL streaming
What becomes of the brokenhearted? They hire a coach and go on a retreat.
What becomes of the brokenhearted? They hire a coach and go on a retreat.
Car sales, prices tick up as more Americans think it's time to buy
Car sales, prices tick up as more Americans think it's time to buy