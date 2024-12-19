Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Make a difference in our non-profit newsroom... and in the lives of millions of Marketplace listeners. Donate Today 💙

Fed cuts rates by quarter percentage point — and rips up playbook for next year

Nancy Marshall-Genzer Dec 19, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
In September, Federal Reserve officials penciled in four interest rate cuts for 2025; now, they're only penciling in two. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Fed cuts rates by quarter percentage point — and rips up playbook for next year

Nancy Marshall-Genzer Dec 19, 2024
Heard on:
In September, Federal Reserve officials penciled in four interest rate cuts for 2025; now, they're only penciling in two. Alex Wong/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

​The Federal Reserve gave investors one last holiday gift yesterday, cutting interest rates by a quarter percentage point as expected. The real focus at Wednesday’s press conference, though, was what the Fed will do next year.

The Fed has pretty much ripped up its playbook for next year. In September, Fed officials penciled in four interest rate cuts for 2025. In new projections released Wednesday, they whittled that down to two.

The Fed has been lowering rates to stimulate the economy and job growth. But too many rate cuts could fuel inflation, which is still stuck above the Fed’s 2% target. I asked Fed Chair Jerome Powell if the Fed will just have to settle for inflation that’s closer to 2.5%.

“No, we’re not going to have to settle for that,” he responded. “We certainly have every intention and expectations that we’ll get inflation back sustainably to 2%. And I am confident we will achieve that.”

Which begs the question: Could the Fed actually raise interest rates next year? “You don’t rule things completely in or out in this world. That doesn’t appear to be a likely outcome,” Powell said.

For now, the Fed is expected to pause its rate cutting at its meeting next month. This week’s decision to lower rates wasn’t unanimous. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack wanted the rate reduction pause to start immediately.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:00 AM PST
8:03
3:05 AM PST
7:00
Dec 18, 2024
27:16
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Dec 17, 2024
36:12
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Donald Trump, Elon Musk and a scrapped government spending bill
Marketplace Morning Report
Donald Trump, Elon Musk and a scrapped government spending bill
Fed cuts rates by quarter percentage point — and rips up playbook for next year
Fed cuts rates by quarter percentage point — and rips up playbook for next year
Low mortgage rates make owners feel locked in — and leave buyers in the cold
Low mortgage rates make owners feel locked in — and leave buyers in the cold
These are the jobs Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts to be hot in the next decade
These are the jobs Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts to be hot in the next decade