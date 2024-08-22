The economy and the higher cost of living due to inflation are important factors shaping this election.

And on Thursday night, when Vice President Kamala Harris delivers her primetime speech at the Democratic National Convention, many will be listening for what she plans to do to lessen the strain on their pocketbooks.

Harris outlined elements of her economic plan last week ahead of the convention.

“As president, I will be laser-focused on creating opportunities for the middle class that advance their economic security, stability and dignity,” she said.

The Vice President promised things like expanding the child tax credit, creating more affordable housing and a ban on grocery price gouging — an idea that she has not yet clearly defined.

Don’t expect a lot of details tonight, according to Felicia Wong, president of the progressive group Roosevelt Forward. Harris will likely stick to big themes.

“The first is about workers — an economy where jobs are plentiful, where wages are high. And then the second is competitive markets, where companies can’t hold too much power and where they just use their power to keep prices high,” she said.

Democrats also want to permanently win back voters who switched parties and backed Donald Trump.

“It’s important for Democrats to sort of recapture the essence of the soul of what it means to be a Democrat,” said Will Marshall, president of the Progressive Policy Institute, a center-left think tank.

Marshall spoke at a forum outside the convention. “I judge what that is defending the working middle class’ outlook, its moral aspirations, its economic aspirations,” he said.

Marshall’s group is proposing things like expanding apprenticeships in skilled trades and tackling the federal debt.

Will Harris want to talk about those things? Her speech tonight should help clarify her priorities.