My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
My Analog Life

Record scratch: A DJ remembers her analog days

Maria Hollenhorst Jul 15, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
Los Angeles-based DJ Asha uses a controller and laptop on Catalina Island, California, in June. "I'm really grateful for the technology because it's allowed us to do so much," she says. Courtesy DJ Asha
My Analog Life

Record scratch: A DJ remembers her analog days

Maria Hollenhorst Jul 15, 2024
Heard on:
Los Angeles-based DJ Asha uses a controller and laptop on Catalina Island, California, in June. "I'm really grateful for the technology because it's allowed us to do so much," she says. Courtesy DJ Asha
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

When DJ Asha began her career as a teenager in London in the 1990s, she had to be choosy about which vinyl records she brought to gigs.  

DJ Asha plays a Mary J Blige record on vinyl in Birmingham, England in December 2005. (Courtesy)
DJ Asha plays a Mary J. Blige record on vinyl in Birmingham, England, in 2005. (Courtesy DJ Asha)

“I had record boxes that would hold maybe 50 or 60 records packed in tight, so I could only physically carry like, two of those boxes,” she said. “So I had to spend time at home preparing and figuring out what I wanted to play.”

These days, Asha, who lives in Los Angeles, can bring her entire catalog to gigs on her laptop. “I’m really grateful for technology because it’s allowed us to do so much,” she said. 

However, the revolution in DJ technology has not been without challenges. 

During the transition from vinyl to CDs, Asha said it was tricky to decide whether to rip vinyl onto blank CDs or buy songs you already own in a new format. “I did a mix of both,” she said. “It’s quite costly to replace your whole collection.”

What technology do DJs use today? “Variety is the spice of life,” Asha said. Some DJs have held tightly to their vinyl, while others use laptop systems or USBs plugged directly into a mixer. “I do not pack vinyls with me,” Asha said laughing. “[But] I have some precious vinyl at home here in my house that I will play every now and then, just for fun.” 

Click the audio player above to hear DJ Asha’s story.

Write to us using the form below and your story may be featured in a future edition of “My Analog Life.”

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

My Analog Life
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:02 PM PDT
17:12
7:52 AM PDT
6:28
2:54 AM PDT
10:02
Jul 12, 2024
26:15
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jul 10, 2024
15:48
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
The country's power grid needs updating — not just in Houston
The country's power grid needs updating — not just in Houston
What the past can teach us about a post-Chevron America
What the past can teach us about a post-Chevron America
Why do weddings cost so much? 
Why do weddings cost so much? 
How do you feel about the economy? Your answer might depend on your party
How do you feel about the economy? Your answer might depend on your party