When DJ Asha began her career as a teenager in London in the 1990s, she had to be choosy about which vinyl records she brought to gigs.

DJ Asha plays a Mary J. Blige record on vinyl in Birmingham, England, in 2005. (Courtesy DJ Asha)

“I had record boxes that would hold maybe 50 or 60 records packed in tight, so I could only physically carry like, two of those boxes,” she said. “So I had to spend time at home preparing and figuring out what I wanted to play.”

These days, Asha, who lives in Los Angeles, can bring her entire catalog to gigs on her laptop. “I’m really grateful for technology because it’s allowed us to do so much,” she said.

However, the revolution in DJ technology has not been without challenges.

During the transition from vinyl to CDs, Asha said it was tricky to decide whether to rip vinyl onto blank CDs or buy songs you already own in a new format. “I did a mix of both,” she said. “It’s quite costly to replace your whole collection.”

What technology do DJs use today? “Variety is the spice of life,” Asha said. Some DJs have held tightly to their vinyl, while others use laptop systems or USBs plugged directly into a mixer. “I do not pack vinyls with me,” Asha said laughing. “[But] I have some precious vinyl at home here in my house that I will play every now and then, just for fun.”

Click the audio player above to hear DJ Asha’s story.

Write to us using the form below and your story may be featured in a future edition of “My Analog Life.”