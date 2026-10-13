Less coverage, more profit

How did UnitedHealth simultaneously shrink enrollment and turn a profit? Plus, big bank earnings, night school, and a Mumbai movie studio.
JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs reported their quarterly financial results today. It was a mixed bag.
To make the most of its huge working age population, India needs to develop its workforce at all levels — whether that’s at a visual effects company, or at night schools.
Insuring people who are likely to be sick isn’t profitable. Owning some clinics and a pharmacy benefit provider, in addition to providing health insurance, is.
Zoë Goffe graduated from undergrad in 2025. After working for a little more than a year, she’s back on the job hunt.