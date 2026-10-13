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Oct 13, 2026

Less coverage, more profit

How did UnitedHealth simultaneously shrink enrollment and turn a profit? Plus, big bank earnings, night school, and a Mumbai movie studio.

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Less coverage, more profit
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Less coverage, more profit