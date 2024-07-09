My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Americans added more than $11 billion of consumer debt in May

Mitchell Hartman Jul 9, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Loan delinquencies 90-days or more past due are now the highest in more than a decade.  anchiy/Getty Images

Americans added more than $11 billion of consumer debt in May

Mitchell Hartman Jul 9, 2024
Heard on:
Loan delinquencies 90-days or more past due are now the highest in more than a decade.  anchiy/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The tally is in for consumer credit; that’s borrowing and paying interest, when we spend money now and pay it back later.

In May, according to the Federal Reserve, American consumers added $11.3 billion to what they owe on credit cards, auto and student loans. The increase in consumer credit was higher than economists expected, and nearly double the $6.5 billion debt added back in April. 

With an economy that’s gradually slowing down in the face of high interest rates, consumers taking on more debt is a bit of a surprise.

“Credit card balances rising again — this is a pretty sharp increase,” said Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate.

“People are definitely spending,” he added. “That’s supporting the economy. But it’s not good to the extent that many of these cardholders are paying an average interest rate of over 20%.”

Loan delinquencies 90-days-or-more past due are now the highest in more than a decade. 

But lenders don’t seem too worried. 

Most consumers can cover their mounting debts, said Mike Schenk at the Credit Union National Association.

“Incomes are rising fairly quickly. But I think from a personal financial wellness perspective, many consumers have experienced a decidedly hard landing, And I think many more will.”

Schenk predicts unemployment will continue to increase this year, making it harder for cash-strapped consumers to keep up.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:46 AM PDT
1:05
7:40 AM PDT
8:06
2:46 AM PDT
15:32
5:15 PM PDT
21:11
Jul 8, 2024
28:21
Jul 3, 2024
15:08
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
The real-life boiler rooms that inspired "Glengarry Glen Ross"
"Glengarry Glen Ross"
The real-life boiler rooms that inspired "Glengarry Glen Ross"
Slowing job trends point to stabilizing labor market
Slowing job trends point to stabilizing labor market
"Crip Camp" co-director talks accessibility in the film industry
"Crip Camp"
"Crip Camp" co-director talks accessibility in the film industry
Halfway through 2024, is the global power sector on track for lower emissions?
A Warmer World
Halfway through 2024, is the global power sector on track for lower emissions?