What a food writer got wrong about mocktails

Journalist Elva Ramirez has traveled the world to learn about spirits and food. But it wasn’t until she started writing her book, “Zero Proof: 90 Non-Alcoholic Recipes for Mindful Drinking,” that she realized mocktails were as historied as their alcoholic counterparts.

What’s something I thought I knew but later found out I was wrong about? The temperance drink, which we now call a mocktail or a zero-proof cocktail, is as old as our classic cocktails. Before researching my book, I didn’t know that temperance drink recipes appear in the very first cocktail book, which is called “Bar-Tender’s Guide,” and it was published by American Jerry Thomas in 1862. Mocktails evolved during Prohibition, but one of the reasons that gained a terrible reputation has to do with the 1980s, when bartenders who tried to provide the drink style relied on heavy, too-sweet concoctions that had little to do with cocktail culture. While mocktails did come to have a bad reputation, they shouldn’t be sneered at because they were accorded respect alongside mint juleps and gin fizzes from the very start.

